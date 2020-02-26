ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $1,671.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 61% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,875,538,344 coins and its circulating supply is 11,834,496,517 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

