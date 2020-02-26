Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,463,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,908,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

