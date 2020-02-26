Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $58,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. 30,124,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,908,438. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

