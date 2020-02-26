Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 175,879 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $110,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. 18,740,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,908,438. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

