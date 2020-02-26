Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $331.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.48 and its 200 day moving average is $364.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.31 and a twelve month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

