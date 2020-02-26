Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Blackline worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 87,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,335 shares of company stock worth $7,323,355 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.