Comerica Bank Has $3.39 Million Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.30% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 68.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs' Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

