Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Emcor Group worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

