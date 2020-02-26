Comerica Bank Purchases 41,285 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.21% of EQT worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

