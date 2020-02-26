Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

