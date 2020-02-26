Comerica Bank Sells 2,905 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

