Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 265,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 236,667 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141,659 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.