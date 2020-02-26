Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.01.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.77 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.