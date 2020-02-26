Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,485. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.