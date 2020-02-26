Comparing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Isramco (NYSE:ISRL)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Isramco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 10.38% 2.43% 1.27% Isramco 17.35% -263.45% 13.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Isramco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Isramco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 86.02%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Isramco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Isramco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.64 $1.65 billion $0.28 28.25 Isramco $81.34 million 4.07 $17.93 million N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Isramco.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isramco has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Isramco shares are held by institutional investors. 73.3% of Isramco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Isramco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located in offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company had estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids, which include approximately 40,267 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil equivalent comprising 2,125 MBbls of oil; 223,915 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 823 MBbls of natural gas liquids, as well as 33 production servicing rigs primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

