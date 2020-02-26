Comparing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) & Jacobs Engineering (NASDAQ:J)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Jacobs Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 6.93% 22.19% 6.39% Jacobs Engineering 7.54% 12.29% 5.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Jacobs Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jacobs Engineering 0 0 4 0 3.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.10%. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Jacobs Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Jacobs Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacobs Engineering has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Jacobs Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $711.52 million 0.88 $49.34 million $0.86 11.37 Jacobs Engineering $12.74 billion 1.04 $847.98 million $5.05 19.77

Jacobs Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jacobs Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. It also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. The company serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. It operates a fleet of 23 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.