Comparing InMode (INMD) and Its Competitors

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InMode to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 InMode Competitors 321 843 1510 79 2.49

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.51%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 29.09%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million $61.15 million 21.03 InMode Competitors $1.15 billion $129.53 million 19.98

InMode’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InMode. InMode is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% InMode Competitors -224.22% -75.34% -10.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InMode beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

