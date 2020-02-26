Comparing Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) & Jack in the Box (NYSE:JACK)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Jack in the Box’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $233.35 million 10.67 $168.21 million $2.60 15.10 Jack in the Box $950.11 million 1.96 $94.44 million $4.35 18.89

Main Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack in the Box. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack in the Box, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 50.85% 10.59% 6.14% Jack in the Box 7.06% -15.46% 9.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Main Street Capital and Jack in the Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 2 2 0 2.50 Jack in the Box 2 3 8 0 2.46

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Jack in the Box has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jack in the Box shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack in the Box has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Jack in the Box pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Main Street Capital pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Jack in the Box pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Main Street Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Jack in the Box on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

