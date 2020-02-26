Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.42-0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 4,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.38. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

