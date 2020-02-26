CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the January 30th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CompX International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CompX International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CompX International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CompX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of CompX International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

