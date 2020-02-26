Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. 314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $738.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.