Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $105,037.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Conceal has a market cap of $626,837.00 and approximately $105,037.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,594,099 coins and its circulating supply is 6,690,634 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

