Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE CCM remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561. Concord Medical Services has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

