CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ CNMD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. 220,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,079. CONMED has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

