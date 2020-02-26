ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 30th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,646,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,216,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,297,000 after purchasing an additional 335,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.