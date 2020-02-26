CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 462.0% from the January 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 32,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,579. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is 126.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

