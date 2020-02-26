Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CTO traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 18,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,334. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

