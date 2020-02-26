Constellation 1-Day Volume Tops $756,410.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Constellation has a total market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $756,410.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00480818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.31 or 0.06240738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059119 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,002,476,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

