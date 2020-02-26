ContentBox Price Hits $0.0033 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, DDEX, CPDAX and Huobi. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $46,171.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007703 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, DDEX, CPDAX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.