Contents Protocol Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $103,568.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00481597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.06131380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00062807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011420 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

