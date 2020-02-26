Contrasting Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) & Berkshire Bancorp (NASDAQ:BERK)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Community West Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $49.35 million 1.92 $7.96 million N/A N/A Berkshire Bancorp $29.79 million 5.01 $5.62 million N/A N/A

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 16.14% 10.21% 0.89% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

