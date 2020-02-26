Contrasting Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 17.67% 13.24% 2.16% First Busey 21.78% 9.85% 1.23%

Volatility & Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Marlin Business Services pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marlin Business Services and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $166.66 million 1.42 $27.12 million $2.20 8.86 First Busey $472.65 million 2.80 $102.95 million $2.15 11.20

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marlin Business Services and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Busey has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Summary

First Busey beats Marlin Business Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

