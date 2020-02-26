Contrasting Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & New York Health Care (NASDAQ:BBAL)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -7.19% -42.56% -4.36% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Option Care Health and New York Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Option Care Health presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.54%. Given Option Care Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Option Care Health shares are held by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and New York Health Care’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $708.90 million 3.73 -$51.69 million ($1.96) -7.64 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health.

Risk and Volatility

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Option Care Health beats New York Health Care on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

