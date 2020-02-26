Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) PT Lowered to

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) had its target price cut by analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:CPS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 6,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 75,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

