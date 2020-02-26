Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

