Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,704. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -504.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,540 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

