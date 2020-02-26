Cortex (CTXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.79 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Cortex has a market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Huobi, Ethfinex, Bithumb, BitForex, DEx.top, OKEx, CoinBene, CoinEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

