Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.75

Media stories about Costain Group (LON:COST) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Costain Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $196.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.20.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

