CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $790.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $790.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.08.

CSGP opened at $698.25 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $403.87 and a 52-week high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $672.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,078,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

