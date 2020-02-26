Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 10,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $304.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.27 and its 200 day moving average is $296.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

