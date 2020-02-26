Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,634 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $115,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,879. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

