Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Short Interest Up 113.9% in February

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the January 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Get Cott alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cott by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cott by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cott during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cott by 15.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Cott by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,302,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 755.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.