CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Short Interest Update

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the January 30th total of 427,600 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPAH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 169,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. CounterPath has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 119.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

