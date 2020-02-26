Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $143,075.29 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $143,075.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,182.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mark Riggs sold 2,744 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total transaction of $410,392.64.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average of $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.76 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after buying an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 88.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,801,000 after buying an additional 245,742 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 200.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 211,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after buying an additional 140,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2,246.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 92,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

