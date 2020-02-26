Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.15

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 220.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 191.7% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001671 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Covesting has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $175,840.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.02549630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00208927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00125338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

