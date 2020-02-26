Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,240 shares during the quarter. Cowen accounts for 0.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Cowen worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cowen by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cowen by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COWN stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $485.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

