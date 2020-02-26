Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,308.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Cream has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and YoBit. Cream has a market cap of $14,308.00 and $49.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00949769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00205380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071384 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001887 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00332144 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

