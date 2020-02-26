Cred 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.93 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bibox, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Cred has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.58 or 0.02614397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00210171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, UEX, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

