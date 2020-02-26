CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $170,422.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $170,422.00 and approximately $30,415.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

