Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €74.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.04 ($90.74).

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €67.94 ($79.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.62.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

